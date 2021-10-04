‘Key projects’ for Laois in devleopment says Minister

A number of key projects in Laois have been listed the in new National Development Plan, published by the Government, according to Laois TD Seán Fleming.

The Minister of State at the Department of Finance listed some of the promises.

“Some specific items listed include the New Divisional Garda Headquarters for Laois, Offaly and Kildare which is to be built in Portlaoise.

“Also listed is a new Courthouse for Portlaoise. Completing upgrade works at Portlaoise Prison which is the only high security prison in the State is also listed.

“The development of Portlaoise is essential for the county and this can only happen if there is adequate supply of treated water for housing, industrial and employment related activities. Portlaoise is listed as a key water supply project for the Eastern and Midlands Region,” he said.

Apart from these specific projects, he said substantial funding has been made available for new and improved school infrastructure and many local well known key priorities will come in under this heading.

“There is also massive investment provided for Health Services which will result in significant improvements in Laois,” he said.

Minister Fleming said work would continue to make Portlaoise move towards being a low carbon town.

“The essential point of the National Development Plan is that funding is now being prioritised for investment up to 2030.

“Finally I would call on all State Bodies i.e. Laois County Council , the HSE , An Garda Siochana, The Court Services, Transport Infrastructure Ireland, Irish Rail, Bus Eireann, The Department of Education, The Office of Public Works (regarding flood relief works) and Irish Water to immediately prioritise projects in Laois so that applications can be submitted and approved for funding as early as possible,” said the TD.

Laois Offaly Fine Gael TD highlighted one project.

“I am delighted that the new Garda Divisional Headquarters at Portlaoise is a priority under the multimillion National Development Pan. I was pleased to advance this matter as Minister for Justice, and I look forward to an early commencement of this much needed project,” he said.