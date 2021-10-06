Farmers rally protest by IFA to take place in Portlaoise on Friday evening

The Laois I.F.A Tractor Rally in Portlaoise last June. Photo: Denis Byrne
A farmers rally protest is to take place in Portlaoise this Friday evening, October 8.
The event is one of four regional rallies ''to highlight how the current Government is pursuing policies that will decimate Ireland's largest indigenous sector,'' say the IFA.
The rallies, which will also be held in Cavan, Roscommon and Cork, will be led by the IFA President Tim Cullinan.
"For the last two years, IFA has tried to engage with Government on the sector's future. Despite this, it continues to treat us as low-hanging fruit that it can target without impunity," stated Mr Cullinan. ''At the same time, it's rolling out the red carpet for energy-guzzling multinationals and allowing food, peat, and timber to be imported from less efficient countries in Europe and further afield".
The Portlaoise rally is taking place at the Motor Tax Office at 4.45pm.
