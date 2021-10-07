Search

07/10/2021

Laois hospital doctor wins award for exceeding expectation in response to Covid-19

Portlaoise Clinical Director recognised for exceeding expectations Outstanding Employee by HSE Excellence Awards

portlaoise hospital

Management team at Portlaoise hospital with Dr John Connaughton

Leinster Express Reporter

news@leinsterexpress.ie

The HSE has recognised the efforts made by Portlaoise hospital staff in battling Covid-19 by presenting an award to the the Clinical Director of the Laois facility.

Mr John Connaughton, Clinical Director at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise, was recognised for ‘Exceeding Expectations – Outstanding Employee Award’ at the 2021 Health Service Excellence Awards.

The HSE says he won the award for his support and guidance as part of the hospital's response to Covid-19.

CEO of the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group, Mr Trevor O’Callaghan presented the award to Mr Connaughton and congratulated the doctor for the recognition and his work and the work of all the team in the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise in their ongoing response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The HSE received a record number of entries this year - just under 700 teams entered projects and 80 staff members were nominated for their outstanding contributions.

The awards took place on Wednesday, September 15.

Mr John Connaughton with Mr Trevor O'Calllaghan.

