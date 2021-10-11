Search

11/10/2021

Final flooding solution finally found claims Laois councillor

Laois County Council HQ Portlaoise

Laois County Council in Portlaoise

A final solution has been welcomed for flooding problems at Ballyadams a Laois Councillor believes.

Cllr Padraig Fleming welcomed  a Laois County council update in resolving the severe flooding at Pimlico Cross, Fallaghmore, Ballyadams as he said it is causing difficulties for road users when flooded.

Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer, told the recent Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting that the council has  investigated the flooding issue an old road gulley beside the well was found.  He said the drain from this gulley to the nearby pond was jetted and this is now flowing freely. 

He added that this gulley will be raised to road level to drain surface water from the road directly into the pond. Mr McVeigh said the pond will also be cleared to increase its storage capacity.

“I’m glad a final solution has been found for this issue which has been going on for many years,” said Cllr Fleming.

Cllr Aisling Moran also welcomed the development.

