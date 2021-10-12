Dedicate cash for Laois footpaths repair demanded

Footpath repair
A dedicated programme of footpath repairs and upgrades has been put on the radar of Laois County Council in the south and west of the county.
Cllr James Kelly, Independent, flagged the need to have a programme of work at the recent Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District.
He said five of 18 motions tabled by councillors at the same meeting calling for work to be carried out around Laois.
He said footpaths have taken over from roads.
“We need to take a serious look at Budget 2022,” he said.
He said the €20,000 discretionary fund available to individual councillors to invest in local work would not achieve a great deal of work.
