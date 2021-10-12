Search

12/10/2021

Dedicate cash for Laois footpaths repair demanded

The damaged footpath in Abbeyleix will be fixed in the coming weeks

Footpath repair

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A dedicated programme of footpath repairs and upgrades has been put on the radar of Laois County Council in the south and west of the county.

Cllr James Kelly, Independent, flagged the need to have a programme of work at the recent Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District.

He said five of 18 motions tabled by councillors at the same meeting calling for work to be carried out around Laois.

He said footpaths have taken over from roads.

“We need to take a serious look at Budget 2022,” he said.

He said the €20,000 discretionary fund available to individual councillors to invest in local work would not achieve a great deal of work.

Laois GAA chief calls for patience as Laois legend joins new look Senior football management team

"They will be working to re-build our County fortunes and in line with that will need time to develop a squad that will bring silverware back to Laois" - Peter O'Neill

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media