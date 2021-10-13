Portlaoise hospital leads the way in using patient care guideline

The Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise (MRHP) recently launched the updated Irish National Early Warning System (INEWS) V2.

The INEWS V2 is a decision tool used by clinical staff in hospitals to guide them to anticipate, recognise, escalate, respond and evaluate a patient’s condition effectively.

Ms. Avilene Casey (National Lead - The National Deteriorating Patient Recognition & Response Improvement Programme (DPIP) attended the event and thanked all staff at Portlaoise hospital for their continued engagement and early adoption of the updated guideline.

She provided an overview of the evidence and learnings informing the Irish National Early Warning System.

Fiona Moore, ADON Nurse Practice Development Department thanked all staff for their work to support the delivery of this updated guideline.

“In preparation for the launch, the MRHP Adult Patient Observation Chart, INEWS Escalation & Response Protocol and INEWS PPPG have been revised and updated to include the key change elements as outlined in the Irish National Early Warning System (INEWS) V2.

“The implementation of this guideline is more than a score, it’s a whole system approach to continuing learning and adapting our observation tools and metrics to managing the care of our patients,” she said.

Dr John Connaughton, Clinical Director, thanked all staff for their commitment to continuously working to enhance service provision for high quality and safe services for our patients.

Ms Sandra McCarthy, Director of Nursing, was also grateful for the efforts made.

“Thank you to the practice development team who are supporting the ongoing education and audit and have been an integral champion of patient safety and quality improvement.

“We are delighted to be one of the first hospitals in the region to launch the updated guidelines and have Ms Avilene Casey, the national programme lead, visit Portlaoise and support our efforts to drive quality and patient safety initiatives which enhance the multidisciplinary team and ultimately patient experience,” she said.

Pictured below L-R Ms Avilene Casey National Lead DPIP HSE, Ms Fiona Moore, Nurse Practice Development MRHP, Ms Serena Brophy, Project Lead DPIP HSE.