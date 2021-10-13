Unsafe culvert in Killeshin called out

Laois County Council County Hall in Portlaoise.
A culvert in Killeshin is not safe according to Cllr Ben Brennan.
So claimed the Independent councillor in relation to the culvert in Springhill. He called on Laois County Council to carry out repairs.
Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer replied at a recent Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting.
“Laois County Council will arrange to meet with the Elected Member in Springhill to agree the scope of the works needed,” he said. Cllr Aisling Moran backed the proposal.
