Laois concrete producer wants to develop big quarry near Abbeyleix

One of the best known companies in Laois has lodged an application with Laois County Council to develop a substantial sand and gravel quarry near Abbeyleix.

Booth Precast Products Ltd filed papers with the local authority's planning office on October 11 to develop property at Knocknamoe and Ballymullen for use as a quarry.

The development will cover a total area of 8.5 Hectares. The company wants in the first instance to remove of existing trees, vegetation and overburden to facilitate the extraction of underlying sand and gravel.

It wants to upgrading of existing entrance and site lines to include removal of boundary vegetation. It has also sought permission to construct of screening berms, wheel wash facility and refuelling area.

The firm has told Laois County Council that that it wishes to apply for landscaping and restoration of the site to agricultural land on completion of extraction.

The applicant is seeking a 10 year permission as part of the planning application.

The application is accompanied by an Environmental Impact Assessment Report and a Natura Impact Statement.

A council generated map of the site of the proposed quarry is located to the the southeast of the town. The closest housing estate is Grallow Wood.