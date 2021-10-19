Search

19/10/2021

Gardaí alerted after damage by trespassers in Laois primary school

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A community appeal has been made in an effort to end trespassers damaging a national school Borris-in-Ossory.

Fr Jackie Robinson PP his issued the request via the Leinster Express local notes and the Parish Newsletter in relation to St Joseph's Borris-in-Ossory.

The appeal says there incidents of trespassing and damage to school property after school hours continue. 

While there are suspicions as to who is responsible, local Gardaí have been informed and have pledged to carry out regular checks on the school property.

They will be taking the names of any children and adolescents who are on school premises after school hours.

The community has also been told that a CCTV system is in operation on the school premises.

"Having to pay for the damage caused to our school takes funds away from the children in our school and this is something that we simply cannot abide by, morally or financially. Please help us to keep our school a safe environment by reminding your children not to be on school property after hours and please help us to make the wider community aware of this also," said the appeal.

The school building opened in 2014. There are about 100 pupils on the roll book.

