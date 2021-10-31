Bord na Móna seek permission to erect wind measurement mast in Laois bog

Bord na Móna are seeking to erect a wind measurement mast in a Laois bog, the first step towards planning a windfarm.
The company has lodged a new application with Laois County Council's planning department.
It seeks permission for "the erection of a guyed wind monitoring mast with instruments, 100m in height for a period of six years. The purpose of the proposed mast is to access the suitability of the company's adjacent lands for wind farm development".
The development address is Coolnacartan Bog, Colt, Ballyroan, Laois.
The application was lodged on October 22 and a decision is due on December 16.
As with all applications, the documents can be viewed on the council's website or in person by appointment at county hall in Portlaoise, with a limited time to make submissions.
