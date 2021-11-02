Laois Offaly move from 'brown to green' to be outlined at COP26 climate conference

The midlands switch from 'brown-to-green' will be shared by Laois Offaly based Minister of State Pippa Hackett in Glasgow when she attends the COP26 UN conference on climate change.

Prior to her departure. the Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Farming and Marine said Ireland is attending as a responsible global player in the battle against climate change.

She outlined a local experience that she wants to communicate from the Midlands where Bord na Móna has pulled the plug on on peat production and the ESB has decommissioned peat burning electricity power stations.

“We are happy to be taking the lead when it comes to Climate Action, and we are determined to provide a positive example to other nations of what can be done.

“We have taken steps to shift away from fossil fuels, and our Climate Action Plan will be published while the conference is in progress. We are a positive example to other nations of what can be done,” said the Green Party 'super junior' minister who sits at the Cabinet table.

“In my own region in the Midlands, our economy is switching brown-to-green. We are generating renewable energy, restoring our boglands, and retrofitting our homes. These are all essential measures to reduce emissions. I will proudly share this experience at COP26

“I will also share with delegates how we are embracing the opportunities arising in the new Green economy. I’m thinking of the Rhode Energy Park in Offaly and the training of retrofitting apprentices, which will create new jobs for skilled workers,” she said.

The Geashill-based senator said huge efforts are being made to persuade governments to improve their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to avoid the worst effects of global warming.

“We need to keep the temperature rise within 1.5 degrees Celsius. Not to do so will see an increase in floods, droughts, heatwaves, and storms. Our local authorities will not be able to cope. Our farms will suffer. Our citizens will suffer.

“The solution is to lower our emissions and maintain a planet that future generations can inhabit comfortably, without such weather extremes. Ireland may be a small country, but we are leading the way here and our presence at COP26 will help persuade the bigger players of potential for action,” says Senator Hackett..

The 12-day conference will be attended by120 nations in Scotland.