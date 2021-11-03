Portlaoise sewerage works set for expansion a decade after €20 million project

Work is underway on plans to expand the waste water treatment works in Portlaoise just over a decade since the facility underwent a near €20 million major modernisation.

In a sign of the continued rapid growth of the town, Irish Water has confirmed that it is working in partnership with Laois County Council to upgrade the Portlaoise Wastewater Treatment Plant on the Ridge Road.

"An upgrade is required to ensure there is increased capacity available for future social and economic growth in the area and to ensure compliance with national and EU legislation," said a statement.

"Upon completion, this project will facilitate increased treatment capability of the plant, which will support social and economic growth in Portlaoise and the surrounding area, provision of wastewater services that meet the needs of both domestic and commercial customers, and ensure that the water quality standards set down by regulatory bodies such as the Environmental Protection Agency will be achieved.

"The project is currently progressing through the initial design and planning phases. Commencement of construction will be subject to statutory and planning approvals," said Irish Water.

The State-owned company was not in a position to give a timeframe or estimated investment. It did not say the scale of the expansion.

The Murphy construction group completed the design and build expansion of the plant in 2009. It said the project delivered a capacity upgrade at the plant from 26,000 population equivalent to 39,000 population equivalent in addition to developing the site as a sludge hub for final processing of sludge from across the midlands region.

Murphy said that prior to this project development in the town of Portlaoise had been greatly hindered by a lack of adequate wastewater treatment infrastructure. Murphy continue to manage the upgraded facility until 2029.

The company says plant discharges in the River Triogue. The river's limited flow places constraints on the plant which Murphy says requires treatment of effluent discharges to a consistently high quality.