Irish Water has 'no reports' of raw sewage on streets of Laois village

Irish Water says any raw sewage flooding onto the streets of Ballybrittas is likely to have come from a septic tank in the village which households should check for.

The State-owned company also claimed it had received no reports of waste getting onto the streets of the village in a reply to a query from the Leinster Express to report by a local councillor that the village had been hit by another episode.

The company issued a reply to recent appeal from Cllr PJ Kelly that from a county councillor. He tabled a motion in October calling on Laois County Council to consider installing a temporary sewage treatment facility in Ballybrittas to cater for 52 buildings, which includes dwellings and business.

"Flash flooding has caused overflowing of septic tanks out on to the Main Street in recent times,” he said.

The meeting was told by Laois County Council that wastewater infrastructure issue and is the responsibility of Irish Water. A council official added that it on their Laois Small Towns and Villages Growth Programme.

The Leinster Express asked Irish Water about the situation and what action it intended to take.

"Irish Water is responsible for the delivery of all public water and wastewater services in Ireland. We can confirm there is no public sewer running along the road through Ballybrittas and have not received any reports of raw sewerage spilling onto the street in Ballybrittas.

"If sewage is present there is a possibility a nearby septic tank may be leaking. We would recommend any properties near to where sewage is sighted to check their septic check for leaks," it said.

The utility made no reference to any proposal to upgrade the village's system. Cllr Kelly said at the October meeting that a waste improvement scheme was first planned in the 1970s.

"Irish Water continues to work at this time, with our local authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of drinking water and wastewater services," it concluded.

A new estate built in the village has a pumping station which has capacity to take the waste from the existing village. However, an long running dispute has prevented this from happening.