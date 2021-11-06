Laois school wins Trinity prize for promoting third level education

A Laois secondary school has made it four in a row to win a prestigious award from Trinity College Dublin.

Portlaoise College has won the Schools of Distinction Award from TCD's Trinity Access, recognising their work to create a college-going culture in their school.

Portlaoise College was picked out of nearly 100 other secondary schools who partake in the Trinity Access programme each year to win the prestigious award.

It is to acknowledge the effort by the Laois LOETB school to develop innovative approaches to teaching and learning.

The judges were hugely impressed with Portlaoise College’s adoption of virtual opportunities during the 2020-21 restricted school year. They also commended the school’s 1st year induction programme, mentoring programmes and the targeted promotion of STEM and ICT.

Principal is Noel Daly.

“Portlaoise College continues to shine as an exemplar of a Schools of Distinction school as this is the fourth year that the school has won the award by creating student-centered, innovative learning environment”.

Guidance Counsellor Daryl Egan said they are delighted.

“We are delighted to be part of a nationwide movement to promote the importance of post-secondary education. Winning the School of Distinction: Transformation award recognises the ongoing work of our staff and students”.