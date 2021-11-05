Strong Laois involvement as Knockbeg College kick off championship with big win

The Knockbeg Junior footballers got their championship off to a flying start on the cold morning of the 21st of October with an impressive win over St Peters of Wexford in Graiguecullen.

Knockbeg College 2-18

St Peters College 1-1

There was a strong wind travelling across the field, but this did not affect Mikey Murphy as he converted his first of many points of the day through a free kick from close range to give Knockbeg an early lead. St. Peters responded with one of their own shortly after, before a second Murphy free and a fine point from Jack Behan gave Knockbeg the lead once more. Knockbeg kept the scoreboard ticking over with more points from Murphy before captain Jeremy Kelly got a point for himself at the end of the half to leave the score at 0-8 to 0-1 to the men in white and blue.

Kelly opened the second half the same way he left it with a good point. Midfielder John Phiri was rewarded for his excellent fielding of kickouts alongside fellow midfielder TJ Nolan with a point of his own.

The deadlock was finally broken as the lively Bobby Doyle struck for a goal. More points from Murphy, a second for John Phiri off the left, a third for Kelly and a deserved point for TJ Nolan really put daylight between the two sides. Full forward Murphy was also on hand to finish off a well worked goal, with subs Eoin Mulhall and Kyle Holden also getting their names on the scoresheet late on. Eventually the outstanding Knockbeg defence was beaten with a goal from St Peters who never gave up.

Overall, it was a brilliant team performance, which also saw fifteen subs getting a run. Big thanks to coaches Mr Conway, Ms Moore and fellow management who have helped get the lads off to a wonderful start to the season. Hopefully this is the start of even better things to come!

TEAM:

Michael Gaffney(Killeshin), Cian Cashman(Palatine), Daniel Wall(Grangeolvin), Cian Campion(Palatine), Mackenzie McIvor (Ballylinan), Darragh Loughman(Ballylinan), Kevin Fennelly(Annanough), TJ Nolan (0-1, St Laurences), John Phiri (0-2, Askea), Jamie Walker(Tinryland) , Jeremy Kelly (0-3, St Josephs), Jack Behan (0-1, Arles Kilcruise), Bobby Doyle (1-0, Tinryland), Mikey Murphy (1-9, 0-7f, St Josephs), Pierce O’ Dwyer(St Laurences).

Subs: E. Mulhall( 0-1, Arles Kilcruise), O Kirwan(Grange), K Holden (0-1), C Fitzgerald, E English, E Askins, R Doran, J Milton ( Killeshin), C Tucker, A Downes (Graiguecullen), L Bramley(Askea), D Downey(Ballylinan), C Nolan, J Fitzharris(Palatine),A Hennessy, B Corcoran(Stradbally Parish Gaels), C Long (Fenagh), D Walsh (Athy)