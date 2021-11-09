Laois council 'owns' roads in estates on Carlow border

Laois County Council owns roads in a housing estate on the Laois-Carlow border, councillors have been told.
The status of responsibility for the Cill an Oir was queried by Cllr Padraig Fleming, Fianna Fáil, in a motion tabled at a recent Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting.
He asked for an update on the taking in charge of Cill an Oir Estate which is located off Church Road just beside the Killeshin Church of Ireland chapel.
A written reply from Ms Evelyn Brownrigg, A.O., Planning, said the roads and services are in charge.
Mr Gerry Murphy, Director of Services, added to this.
“I am advised that the roads and services are in our ownership,” he told the meeting.
Cllr Fleming welcomed this as did Cllr Aisling Moran.
