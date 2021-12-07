Storm Barra Laois response - Severe Weather Team plans actions

Car crushed in Portlaoise during storm in 2014. Pic: Tim Keane
Laois County Council's Severe Weather Assessment Team has met to plan to respond to incidents caused by Storm Barra.
The Team met on Monday afternoon, December 7 to monitor and prepare for Barra that will impact Ireland on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Laois County Council is asking motorists to exercise caution as driving conditions may be hazardous due to flooding or fallen trees/branches. Motorists are advised to avoid driving through flowing or standing water and to exercise caution during heavy rain. The council also urges motorists to please be conscious of cyclists and pedestrians.
Issues such as fallen trees, flooding and road damage should be reported to your local Council Office during working hours 057 8664000
In the event of disruption to power supply, please contact ESB Networks at 1850 372 999. Fallen or grounded wires should be avoided, and the public are advised call ESB in assisting with the identification of location of fallen wires.
In the event of disruption to water supply, please contact Irish Water at 1850 278 278.
