07 Dec 2021

Storm Barra Laois response - Severe Weather Team plans actions

A mother with three of her children and their grandmother had a miracle escape when this very large tree was blown on to the car in which they were travelling at Block Rd., Portlaoise at the height of

Car crushed in Portlaoise during storm in 2014. Pic: Tim Keane

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Laois County Council's Severe Weather Assessment Team has met to plan to respond to incidents caused by Storm Barra.

The Team met on Monday afternoon, December 7 to monitor and prepare for Barra that will impact Ireland on Tuesday and Wednesday. 

Laois County Council is asking motorists to exercise caution as driving conditions may be hazardous due to flooding or fallen trees/branches. Motorists are advised to avoid driving through flowing or standing water and to exercise caution during heavy rain. The council also urges motorists to please be conscious of cyclists and pedestrians. 

WATCH LIVE: Track Storm Barra as it barrels into Ireland

Watch the progress of Storm Barra live on the weather tracker from windy.com

Press player on the video above to see the latest projected path of Storm BARRA. You can also zoom in and out using the + and - in the top corner.

 

Issues such as fallen trees, flooding and road damage should be reported to your local Council Office during working hours 057 8664000 

In the event of disruption to power supply, please contact ESB Networks at 1850 372 999. Fallen or grounded wires should be avoided, and the public are advised call ESB in assisting with the identification of location of fallen wires. 

Garda make Storm Barra plea: 'No unnecessary journeys'

In the event of disruption to water supply, please contact Irish Water at 1850 278 278. 

