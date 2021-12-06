Garda make Storm Barra plea: 'No unnecessary journeys'

Gardaí have pleaded with the public not to travel especially in Organge and Red Zones once Storm Barra hits.

The appeal is contained in a national message from Gardaí who have urged the public to take care and exercise caution as ‘Storm Barra’ impacts across the country this Tuesday, December 7.

An Garda Síochána would like to advise that:

• All unnecessary travel should be avoided where Red and Orange level wind warnings are in place. These winds will make driving conditions hazardous, especially for more vulnerable road users such as cyclists, pedestrians, motorcyclists and high sided vehicles.

• Road users should pay particular attention to the risk posed by fallen trees, flying debris and flooded roads.

• High seas and wave activity will make coastal areas hazardous. The public are advised to stay away from coastal areas/cliff walks during this period.

• People are advised to remove or secure patio and garden furniture, rubbish bins and any loose items from around buildings.

• Those involved in building work should review hoarding and scaffolding in light of heavy rain and winds expected.

• Members of the public should stay away from any fallen power lines, members of the public should assume that they are live. If you see fallen or damaged wires, keep clear and phone ESB Networks immediately on 1800 372 999/021 238 2410

• People are advised not to park any vehicle in an area that may be prone to flooding.

• People who are considering recreation activities in waterways / coast line areas are asked to reconsider this, as it may result in Emergency Services being called to attend and diverting them from other issues.

• Local authorities will provide updated information on flooding and local conditions. People are advised to follow updated weather forecasts throughout the weekend.

Gardaí reminded the public that Met Éireann has issued orange and red wind warning for the west coast which will come into effect from 6am Tuesday to 6am Wednesday. They say the wind will be the biggest risk but there will also be very heavy rain. This rain is in conjunction with high tides creates a significant flood and tide-lock risk.



"The heaviest impacts of 'Storm Barra' will be felt particularly in the West, with Cork, Kerry and Clare in a status red warning. Limerick and Galway are expected to go to a status red warning. Orange marine warnings are already in place, and these are also valid on land in coastal regions.



"Dublin, Wicklow and Kildare are also expected to be severely impacted from 6am Tuesday until 11am Tuesday morning," said the Gardaí.

The Gardaí concluded by advising the public to regularly monitor www.Met.ie as regular updates will be provided throughout the next two days.

