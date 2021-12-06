Storm BARRA: Christmas decorations among 'multiple hazards' flagged by Met Éireann

Christmas decorations and outdoor furniture are among the 'multiple hazards' Met Éireann has warned people about as Storm Barra barrels towards Ireland.

The forecaster says Storm Barra, which was named by Met Éireann on Sunday, December 5, is expected to affect Ireland during Tuesday and for a time on Wednesday.

"Multiple hazards will be associated with this system," said Meteorologist Liz Walsh.

The storm is caused by a Cyclogenesis or weather bomb in the Atlantic that's powered by an energised jetstream.

The forecaster said impacts will vary depending on location but will include:

Storm force winds in places

High seas and some coastal flooding

Heavy squally falls of rain

Some transient falls of sleet/snow possible, mainly in the northwest.

Some trees down

Structural damage: Secure outdoor furniture and Christmas decorations!)

Disruption to travel/hazardous driving conditions



Status Yellow and Orange Wind warnings have been issued for the Storm overland while a Status Red alert will apply to marine areas just off the southwest of Ireland.

The Orange level wind warning applies to Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Clare and Galway. It is valid from 6am Tuesday to 6am Wednesday.

The yellow level wind warning is in places for all other counties for the same time period.

Met Éireann says these warnings are likely to be updated and fine-tuned as we come closer to the event as the track of the storm becomes more certain.

The forecaster says winds will be south to southeast in direction during the early part of the Tuesday and will gradually veer westerly as the day goes on.

"So the strength of the wind will be dependent on your location and exposure to that particular direction. Some heavy falls of rain are likely too during Tuesday morning, these mainly across southern and southeastern counties with spot flooding possible," said Liz Walsh in her commentary issued on Monday morning, December 6.

She added that the low pressure system will picked up by the jet stream and driven across the North Atlantic during Monday arriving along Ireland’s west coast on Tuesday morning.