Storm BARRA: Christmas decorations among 'multiple hazards' flagged by Met Éireann

Storm Barra on Tuesday
Christmas decorations and outdoor furniture are among the 'multiple hazards' Met Éireann has warned people about as Storm Barra barrels towards Ireland.
The forecaster says Storm Barra, which was named by Met Éireann on Sunday, December 5, is expected to affect Ireland during Tuesday and for a time on Wednesday.
"Multiple hazards will be associated with this system," said Meteorologist Liz Walsh.
The storm is caused by a Cyclogenesis or weather bomb in the Atlantic that's powered by an energised jetstream.
The forecaster said impacts will vary depending on location but will include:
Status Yellow and Orange Wind warnings have been issued for the Storm overland while a Status Red alert will apply to marine areas just off the southwest of Ireland.
The Orange level wind warning applies to Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Clare and Galway. It is valid from 6am Tuesday to 6am Wednesday.
The yellow level wind warning is in places for all other counties for the same time period.
WATCH LIVE: Track Storm Barra as it barrels into Ireland
Press player on the video above to see the latest projected path of Storm BARRA. You can also zoom in and out using the + and - in the top corner.
Met Éireann says these warnings are likely to be updated and fine-tuned as we come closer to the event as the track of the storm becomes more certain.
The forecaster says winds will be south to southeast in direction during the early part of the Tuesday and will gradually veer westerly as the day goes on.
"So the strength of the wind will be dependent on your location and exposure to that particular direction. Some heavy falls of rain are likely too during Tuesday morning, these mainly across southern and southeastern counties with spot flooding possible," said Liz Walsh in her commentary issued on Monday morning, December 6.
She added that the low pressure system will picked up by the jet stream and driven across the North Atlantic during Monday arriving along Ireland’s west coast on Tuesday morning.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.