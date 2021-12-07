Storm Barra causing electricity outages across Laois

Homes across Laois have been hit with electricity outages today since the start of Storm Barra.

ESB Networks crews are playing a stormer to fix outages as quickly as they can as gusts of over 130km/h hit Laois.

In Portlaoise, two separate outages hit 22 customers on Tuesday morning but were each restored just over an hour later.

In Mountrath, 1,265 customers briefly lost power this morning at 9.05am but it was restored to most by 9.45am. Some 70 customers are still without power, with their electricity expected to be restored by 9pm tonight.

In Spink, 19 customers are affected, with power to be restored by 2.30pm.

Just over the Laois border in Ballyragget, Kilkenny almost 1,000 customers lost power after 9am but power was restored before lunch. Similarly in Castlecomer, over 3,100 customers lost power after 9am but it was restored within the hour.

ESB Networks has issued the following warning to the public.

"Gale force winds associated with Storm Barra, with gusts of over 130 km/h, are continuing to cause damage to the electricity network currently affecting more than 49,000 homes, farms and businesses. The damage is mainly attributable to fallen trees on overhead lines as a result of the high winds.

"With the storm still crossing the country, more damage and interruptions to supply can be expected. ESB Networks reminds the public that if you come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, never, ever touch or approach these as they are LIVE and extremely dangerous.

"All internal resources are on alert and are responding to electricity outages once it is safe to do so. With a red weather warning in the Southwest in effect until tonight, and Co Clare until 1 am Wednesday morning, this means our crews may not be mobilised on the ground until the worst of the severe weather passes.

"Customers without power can check for updates on when their fault is expected to be repaired at www.powercheck.ie

"An Important Public Safety Message: If you come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, never, ever touch or approach these as they are LIVE and extremely dangerous. Please report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1800 372 999. Customers should have their MPRN available to access recorded information specific to their location. You can also check @ESBNetworks on Twitter for updates.

ESB Networks is reminding customers of the precautionary measures to take in the event of a power cut:

• Stay Safe, Stay Clear: Never approach broken lines or damaged poles, and keep children and animals away – report damage to ESB Networks at 1800 372 999 and listen to recorded messages carefully

• Turn off electric cookers, ovens, irons, etc. if electricity supply is lost

• Leave a light switched on so you know when power has been restored

• Take extra care if using candles, oil lamps or other naked flames

• Test smoke alarms with fresh batteries

• Ensure adequate ventilation if using gas heaters.