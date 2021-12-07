Search

07 Dec 2021

Free Christmas parking announced for three Laois towns

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

Christmas shoppers in Laois will not have to worry about parking tickets in the weekends up to this Christmas.

In support of shopping local in the lead-in to Christmas, Laois County Council has announced that no parking charges will apply to Laois County Council operated public parking areas in Portlaoise, Portarlington and Mountmellick.

The festive fee free days are on Saturday December 11 and 18, with Sundays already free from parking charges.

Bad parkers are warned however that they will still be penalised.

"This support relates to parking charges only. Parking time limits (2 hours in short term car parking zones) will remain and will be enforced to ensure turnover of spaces.

"Enforcement regarding other parking offences such as unauthorised parking on footpaths and/or unauthorised parking in loading/disabled bays, parking on double yellow lines etc. will continue as normal, further to the provisions of Road Traffic Regulations," the council has stated.

They urge Laois people to "please shop local this Christmas". 

Local News

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

