€2 million investment revamps popular Laois supermarket

SuperValu, Ireland’s leading food retailer, will launch its new look, state-of-the-art store in Abbeyleix on Thursday, December 9th, following a significant investment of €2 million.

Breslin’s Abbeyleix will now employ more than 60 people and is set to offer an extended range of top-quality produce across a new premium delicatessen along with an expanded bakery and fruit and veg. The store will also have an enhanced fresh food offering with a new focus on artisan and vegan departments including a new Happy Pear section alongside new ‘Taste of local’ fixtures.

The Breslin’s team have gone to extensive lengths to be as environmentally conscious as possible with the new store’s innovative design. All lighting has now been upgraded to LED models and refrigeration units will run off a CO2 plant which reduces their Global Warming Potential from 1300 under the old system to just one. The new measures will lead to a significant reduction in energy consumption across the premise.

In addition to the goods already available, the new store will place a strong emphasis on fresh produce from local suppliers with 75 per cent of goods being sourced in Ireland. The store will stock 42 products from SuperValu’s Food Academy and shoppers can look forward to seeing local brands including Gee’s Jams, Moore’s Spirits from Ballacolla and the Good Bean Coffee Company from Mountrath. Customers will also have an extensive choice of plant-based meal solutions as the Happy Pear Range is now stocked in-store.

Commenting on the launch of the new store, owner, Noreen Breslin, said: “We are delighted to be opening our new-look store after significant investment and much hard work from the team. The new state-of-the-art store will offer our customers premium produce from our new delicatessen, bakery, and fresh food departments alongside our new offering from the Happy Pear. We believe in making communities better by caring for our environment, so we are particularly proud of all the eco-friendly technologies throughout the new store. As a community retailer, and we take great pride in making a lasting positive impact.”

Also commenting on the launch, owner, Connell Breslin added: “We are incredibly grateful to all of our loyal customers who continue to support us in the local community, and we are really looking forward to sharing our new-look store. Our amazing team will be on hand to welcome you back and share some amazing launch offers. We can’t wait to bring our new offering of premium meat, baked goods and fresh food departments to the people of Abbeyleix.”

Breslin’s SuperValu has been a longstanding supporter of the local community in Abbeyleix. The team has backed a number of local clubs and schools and charities during their time operating in the town.