IKEA opens new outlet close to Laois

Swedish furniture retailer, IKEA has launched a new design service in Main Street, Naas, County Kildare, saving Laois people a longer drive up the motorway up to Dublin.

The new design service opened on November 29 will offer customers a chance to consult with IKEA’s experienced home interior designers. This new and innovative service will provide customers with a free, personalised, one-on-one consultation with a designer, who will help and guide them in planning their dream kitchen, living room or wardrobe. Customers can also order products from across the full IKEA range. All products are delivered to where the customer prefers, but no products are available to be taken home immediately.

Ireland is one of only eight countries worldwide to pilot this new service. Naas is the first town in the world to serve as a location, with all other pilots running in city centre locations.

Martyn Allan, Market Manager in Ireland said: “We are so proud that Ireland is part of this pilot, offering us the opportunity to move closer to our customers in towns and cities currently without IKEA stores. This new service allows us to bring our home furnishing expertise to the many, with bespoke design solutions that best reflect our customer’s unique style and design challenges. At the same time, we get the opportunity to listen to and learn from our customers to continue to develop our store formats.”

The new service will be offered in a 62m2 studio located on Main Street in Naas, approximately 40-minute drive from the IKEA Ballymun store in Dublin.

It will house some of IKEA’s much-loved room sets, showcasing design solutions and furnishings. The new service will operate strictly in line with COVID-19 safety measures as advised by public health guidelines.

How it Works

Appointments to consult with one of IKEA’s interior designers needs to be made in advance via the online booking system.

Once the booking is confirmed, the customer will receive a message to alert them to anything they may need to bring with them to the appointment such as photographs, measurements, etc. What is needed will depend on the service chosen e.g. kitchen, living room or wardrobe.

At the consultation, the customer and the designer will work together to design an interior plan perfect for the customer’s needs and lifestyle. This may take up to two consultations before a plan is finished. Each consultation is free of charge. The designers will use 3D design technology to give customers a real feel for what their design will look like. These 3D images will also be accessible to the customer up to five days after the consultation on the IKEA website.

Once the interior plans have been agreed, IKEA offers an assembly and installation service.