02 Dec 2021

Housing body targets delivery of hundreds of new homes in Portlaoise within three years

Housing body targets delivery hundreds of homes in Portlaoise within three years

Work ongoing at the landmark CBS is just one element of the housing body's plan

More than 250 homes are set to be built in Portlaoise over the next three years by a company which recently launched a €50 million project and is involved in the redevelopment of the former CBS lands in the town. 

Clúid Housing describes itself as an award-winning organisation that leads the way in delivering sustainable, high-quality homes to people in housing need.

 The Leinster Express revealed recently that the housing body is in the process of engaging contractors to build many new homes in the county town. A tender had an estimated value of up to €50 million invites builders to submit land and plans for between 10 and 100 new homes on each site.

Clúid confirmed that it is engaged in a tender process.

"We have recently issued a tender with the aim of establishing partnerships with professional developers and contractors in Laois. This tender process will support the delivery of new homes for people in housing need in the county. This process represents an opportunity for construction partners to put forward proposals for schemes with planning permission. The total number of units delivered will be determined by the number of tender proposals returned and taken forward.

"Once completed, we will work in collaboration with Laois County Council to allocate these new social homes to people on the local authority’s housing list," said a statement.

The housing body said it already manage 350 homes. While it could not confirm how many new social homes would emerge from the tenders it hopes to almost double its presence in Laois by 2025.

"We are working to deliver an additional 250 new homes over the next three years, in partnership with Laois County Council and funded through the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and the Housing Finance Agency under the Housing for All plan. We have a number of projects onsite, including 67 homes at Goldencroft on the former CBS lands adjacent to Portlaoise Train Station," said the statement.

Clúid added that partnership with the local authority is key to delivery.

"We recognise that close collaboration is key to delivering affordable homes at scale, we have a strong relationship with our colleagues in Laois County Council and continue to work in partnership to achieve our joint goal of delivering new homes and building communities," it said.

Clúid says it has been delivering homes and building communities across Ireland since 1994. It describes its vision is a society where everyone has a great place to live. They say they aim to achieve this vision by providing quality housing and services that enable people to create homes and thriving communities. 

Clúid says it now supports over 23,000 people in almost 9,000 homes. We are committed to delivering 3,000 new high-quality, affordable homes before the end of 2022 as outlined in our Corporate Strategy.

 

