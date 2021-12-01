Laois climate change defences and actions to cost €20 million

Laois County Council is planning to spend almost €20 million in the county over the next three years to defend communities from the results of climate change, and lower its energy usage.

Climate action projects include €11.2 million for Mountmellick and Portarlington’s long awaited flood relief schemes.

Both projects hoped to save the towns from future river floods are still at the design stage.

Mountmellick's scheme is some months ahead of Portarlington's with a preferred option for the design to be soon on display.

Portarlington's scheme is now on virtual public display so that local people can meet the experts and ask questions, at www.floodinfo.ie/portarlingtonfrs

Clonaslee’s flood relief scheme will get €390,000, with studies now all completed ahead of a design.

There will be €750,000 spent clearing debris and silt from rivers mostly funded by the Office of Public Works.

€4.5million will be spent on the Just Transition energy upgrade of Laois council houses.

Another €1.5 million will be spent switching the rest of Laois’ 9,116 streetlights to low energy LED bulbs, with 61% already switched.

Another €1.3 million will be allocated to upgrade council owned buildings including improving facilities and energy improvements.

Also listed under the council's climate heading is €295,000 for ICT (information & communications technology) Infrastructure.

In all Laois County Council has budgeted almost €146 million on its capital projects from 2022 to 2024, with over half of that to be spent on social housing. The budget was approved by councillors at their November 2021 meeting.