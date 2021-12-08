Search

08 Dec 2021

Portlaoise underground council carpark to be renovated and reopened

Portlaoise underground council carpark to be renovated and reopened

Plaza underground car park has been out of use for a decade

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

An expensive underground council carpark that closed due to anti-social behaviour, is to be renovated and reopened.

The land for the carpark at Portlaoise Plaza, next to county hall, was donated originally by Dunnes Stores, but the carpark with 51 spaces has lain locked up and partly graffitied for over a decade. 

Now the council has confirmed it will be reopened.

Simon Walton is Portlaoise Town Manager.

“There are 51 spaces in this undercroft. There are issues with electrical and building control related to it. Recently we signed a contract to undertake those works. In the first half of 2022 it will be back in operation,” he said.

Complaint at speed of footpath works in Portlaoise historical town centre

Cllr Thomasina Connell had tabled a motion for the second time asking for discounted parking for Portlaoise workers to the December meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District. 

She suggests a flat monthly fee of €20 to make it affordable for part-time workers who work every day to park. She was happy to hear that the carpark will reopen, and got confirmation too that a full review of parking spaces in Portlaoise, promised a year ago to her, is to be carried out in 2022.

The road section said that there are some 220 spaces for all day parking which costs €2.40 per day.  

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald supported the motion, suggesting a pilot monthly fee scheme especially if spaces are left vacant around the town.

Concern that rural Laois council houses may be 'left behind' in retrofits

The underground carpark has graffiti on it, said Cllr Willie Aird.

“This scheme would encourage people to use it. It is expensive enough to park in town and we don’t have a bus ride in Portlaoise yet. It would create activity there. There are problems at the moment with graffiti,” he said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media