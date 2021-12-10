Dangerous trip hazards on Laois path

Path picture for illustration purposes
Part of a path in Clonaslee needs to be replaced due to the risk of tripping, Laois County Council has been told.
Cllr Paddy Bracken, Fianna Fáil, raised the issue with officials at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District December meeting.
He wants a section of footpath from Gorragh Bridge to St. Manmans Cemetery, Clonaslee replaced.
“That path is in a bad state. It’s a dangerous section and there are trip hazards.” he said.
Mr. Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, said the council would meet Cllr Bracke to inspect the footpaths.
The councillor welcomed this and looked forward to getting funding in 2022.
