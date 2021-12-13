Laois councillors' unspent conference cash awarded to local projects

Local road maintenance is among beneficiaries of bonus cash payment
Money that would have been spent on conferences and training courses for Laois county councillors, is to be spent instead on public services around the county.
The silver lining of Covid-19 restrictions means a little extra Christmas bonus will be given to fix potholes and add disability items to playgrounds among other areas.
All 19 Laois public representatives are allocated €4,700 each per year in the Laois County Council budget. €4,000 is for training and €700 for the cost of attending conferences. That adds up to almost €180,000 over the past two years.
Cllr Aisling Moran had asked in October that any unspent money be redistributed. She also thanked the council for using some of it to buy the councillors new laptops, ensuring they can all attend council meetings remotely during the pandemic.
This week at their December meeting, the council announced approval to transfer €75,000 from members' training and conference budget to the following areas.
Disability facilities in playgrounds will get €20,000, library services also get €20,000. Local Roads maintenance €22,400, Public lighting €4,200, community grants €4,200 and open spaces €4,200.
Pictured at the Talbot farm in Ballacolla, Robin Talbot, Pat Minnock Hooves4Hospice; Pat Lalor, Chairman Hooves4Hospice ;(front)Ann Talbot and Ruth Talbot. Pic Jeff Harvey.
Pictured is Siobhan Ryan, Category Specialist, Raw Materials, Diageo, presenting Eugene Ryan from Portlaoise, Co. Laois, winner of the inaugural Guinness Sustainability Award at the 2021 Irish Malting
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.