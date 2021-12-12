Search

12 Dec 2021

Raheen Parish Gaels topple The Town to claim U-20 ‘B’ hurling honours

LAOIS SHOPPING CENTRE U20 'B' HURLING FINAL

Raheen Parish Gaels topple The Town to claim U-20 ‘B’ hurling honours

Reporter:

Andrew Egan

Email:

sport@leinsterexpress.ie

Raheen Parish Gaels, a combination of Colt-Shanahoe, Clonad and Trumera, are the 2021 U-20 ‘B’ hurling champions, as they recorded a comfortable victory over Portlaoise in the final in Ratheniska. The winners actually endured far more difficult games in the lead up to the final, surviving an extra-time bout with Ballinakill/Ballypickas in the semi-finals, but they had no such problems in their win here.

Raheen Parish Gaels 2-9

Portlaoise 1-4

LAOIS U20 'B' HURLING FINAL

 Portlaoise opened the scoring in Ratheniska through their midfielder Eddie Critchley, but Raheen Parish Gaels quickly responded to gain the initiative. Adam Kirwin levelled the scores from the next puck-out, before Stradbally footballer Conor Goode put Raheen Parish Gaels ahead with a fine score.

Paddy Hosey, who is known as a big goal-threat at corner-forward, added another point for Raheen Parish Gaels from an acute angle. Raheen Parish Gaels then had the first goal sight of the game. Mossy O’Connor, the other corner-forward on the Raheen Parish Gaels team, fired at goal but it was straight at Kevin Swayne and he batted away easily.

Portlaoise had plenty of possession in the opening period but we’re struggling to convert their chances. They grabbed only their second point of the match just before the first water break was whistled for, with Ben Brennan firing over from close-range after nice passing from teammates Eddie Critchley and DJ White.

Raheen Parish Gaels were on top in the second quarter, but they also were let down by some inaccurate shooting at the beginning of the second quarter. However, Portlaoise were struggling to get out of their own half, and Adam Kirwin did manage to add on a few frees to stretch their lead towards the end of the half.

PICTURE SPECIAL: Guts and Glory as Clough Ballacolla make history to qualify for Leinster final

Kirwan converted a lovely long-range effort, as well as one from out near the sideline, as Raheen Parish Gaels went into half-time with a 0-7 to 0-2 advantage. Raheen Parish Gaels’ defence was extremely solid and Portlaoise had a lot of work to do in order to come back into this one.

The first goal of the game came right at the start of the second half, and it went Raheen Parish Gaels’ way. Centre-forward Dylan Cuddy ran at the Portlaoise defence, and his shot deflected off Colin McEvoy’s hurl and into the bottom corner of the net.

To be fair to Portlaoise, they refused to throw in the towel and replied with two points in a row. DJ White placed over a free, before Sam Birrane charged at the Raheen Parish Gaels defence and got his reward with a super score.

However, Paddy Hosey replied for Raheen Parish Gaels, and then his team grabbed their second goal to put real daylight between the teams. 

Again, there was an element of luck involved, but that’s to take nothing away from a lovely struck Finnian Cuddy sideline cut. Cuddy’s sideline cut went towards the goals, with Paddy Hosey and Portlaoise keeper Kevin Swayne going up to try and claim it, but both missed the sliotar and it went into the back of the net.

Raheen Parish Gaels looked like they were going to cruise to the finish in the final quarter, but Portlaoise gave themselves a lifeline with a goal. DJ White’s shot came off the crossbar, but Ben Brennan was there to tap in the rebound and leave seven between the sides.

Finnian Cuddy showed his brilliance from the sideline once more for Raheen Parish Gaels, as he curled over a beauty, and that would be the last score of the contest as the Gaels outfit ran out eight point victors.

RAHEEN PARISH GAELS

 Scorers: Adam Kirwin 0-4 (0-3 frees), Paddy Hosey 0-2, Dylan Cuddy 1-1, Conor Goode 0-1, Finnian Cuddy 1-1 sideline cuts

Team: Matthew Goode; Jack Ahern, Gearóid O’Neill, Joshua Hickey; James Whelan, Fionn Holland, Bryan Bredin; David O’Brien, Conor Goode; Adam Kirwin, Dylan Cuddy, Frankie McEvoy; Paddy Hosey, Finnian Cuddy, Mossy O’Connor. Sub:  Alex O’Mahoney for O’Connor (56 mins)

PORTLAOISE

 Scorers: Ben Brennan 1-1, Eddie Critchley 0-1,  DJ White 0-1 free, Sam Birrane 0-1

 Team: Kevin Swayne; Sean Luke Taylor, Colin McEvoy, Ben Dempsey; Dylan Cahill, Barry Fitzpatrick, Jamie Keenan; Niall Carey, Eddie Critchley; Conor Brown, Ben Brennan, James Conroy; Sam Birrane, Liam Óg Brennan, DJ White. Subs: John Óg Hannify for Swayne (40 mins, inj), Sean O’Sullivan for Keenan (43 mins)

 REFEREE: Noel Twomey

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media