Laois chief walks out as councillors raise concerns over Eirgrid substation

The chief executive of Laois County Council walked out of the December council meeting this week, as councillors demanded a halt to the construction of a new massive substation over alleged planning breaches.

Councillors spoke in support of local residents who claim that Eirgrid has breached the planning conditions laid down by Laois County Council when it granted approval for the substation back in 2014.

The substation has been the site of a years long protest by the Ratheniska, Timahoe, Spink Action Group. The locals claim it is unnecessary, that it will damage their environment and could contaminate the water supply.

EirGrid plans the substation in Coolnabacca near Timahoe, part of a €110 million project to reinforce the electricity supply to Laois, Carlow, Kildare, Wicklow and Kilkenny.

Cllr Padraig Fleming said that a recent inspection by Laois County Council of the building site has found it is "largely in compliance". He is not satisfied with that finding.

As he started to speak, CEO John Mulholland left the meeting explaining that he could not be present during a discussion on planning enforcement.

"I am sorry that the Chief Executive has left because at the end of that letter to the RTS group, Laois County Council has decided this is the end of the matter. I'm saying it shouldn't be the end. There are 2.5 million litres of water used every day from this aquifer, serving the people of Laois. There's a duty of Laois County Council to protect the water," Cllr Fleming said.

He said that 300,000 litres of oil will be stored onsite and is a danger.

"The ESB were to put put membranes around all concrete structures and they have not done so," Cllr Fleming claimed.

He asked if the CEO had met Eirgrid and what was said and what will be done.

"There's a real danger out there," he said.

Cllr Aisling Moran and Cllr Ben Brennan are also calling for a halt to the project. Cllr Moran said the station will be the biggest in the country, but that their concern is if the oil leaks into the underground water supply.

"It serves seven schools, a nursing home, farms, businesses and houses. Seven reservoirs are fed from this. Nowhere in the application is there a mention of oil," she said.

Cllr Aidan Mullins said that there are "red flags" showing a "casual disregard for planning conditions" by the company.

He said that having worked in the Health and Safety sector for many years, he would like a method statement on risks such as the oil going on fire.

"I'd call on the council to suspend work until a proper risk assessment on the hazard of oil is done. It's a serious matter. This is critical infrastructure, it has to go somewhere but not over an aquifer," he said.

Cllr Paschal McEvoy however defended the county's planning authority and said he was happy with the report from the council and from An Bord Pleanála.

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald said speaking about the CEO without his presence was "totally out of order".

"You need to get clarification as Cathaoirleach and you need to adjourn for five minutes to find out where we stand. I don't feel comfortable when the Chief Executive's name is being brought up when he has said he can't talk about this," she told Cllr Conor Bergin.

"All councillors have a democratic mandate to speak so I'm not going to stop them but I would like clarity," Cllr Bergin said.

Director of Services Simon Walton said a meeting between the council and EirGrid will shortly take place.

"My understanding is the Chief Executive left the chamber because the members are discussing a planning issue. Ultimately it is the chief that makes the decisions about the planning. His decision must be independent. There's various submissions and it's a public process. I'm aware of meetings with EirGrid and my understanding is that a meeting with EirGrid will be held later on this week. That arises in connection with meeting that Cllr Fleming referred to. That's why the Chief left the room. He understands his role and it would be inappropriate for him to be here at this time," he said.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley and Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald requested a response to concerns immediately from the council.

"It is alarming. I'd like a response now on what could affect the water supply. We need expert advice, I find it extremely worrying," Cllr Fitzgerald said.

The Cathaoirleach Cllr Conor Bergin said he would speak to the CEO about their concerns after the meeting.