Road safety issues at Portlaoise town primary school

A road safety audit will be carried out next Spring at Scoil Bhride NS in Knockmay, Portlaoise after concerns were raised for the safety of the children crossing the road.
Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley tabled a motion to the December meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District.
She asked Laois County Council to carry out the safety audit not just at the school but at the entrances to the housing estate.
Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald seconded in support, saying that this was badly needed.
Engineer Wes Wilkinson said it will be late February or early March before it can be done.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.