20 Dec 2021

Schooltime parking prevented ambulance accessing Laois nursing home

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

An ambulance could not access a nursing home in Laois because of cars blocking the drive waiting to collect secondary school children, it was heard at the Portlaoise Municipal District December meeting.

Double yellow lines have been requested outside Ballard Lodge Nursing Home, on the Borris Road in Portlaoise.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald tabled a motion to the December meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District asking for the lines which make parking illegal at all times.

"I've received representation from the nursing home and there is obstructions. Even one day there was an ambulance trying to get in to it," she said.

Laois County Council has agreed to paint on the lines.

"I have examined this location and it is appropriate for the installation of double yellow lines subject to the agreement with the Members here today," the area engineer Wes Wilkinson said.

"I appreciate that and I hope that people respect the yellow lines there at the nursing home," she said.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley supported the motion.

Cllr Fitzgerald said the problems are related to the two schools on the road, which are Scoil Chríost Rí and St Mary's CBS secondary schools. 

"I think it's a subject we are going to have to address as a muncipal district. I can understand the parents' point of view. That's what's happening, it's at schooltimes. I don't know what we can do but we have to look at some resolution on school parking. That's where the problems are arising. It comes up at nearly every meeting, one area to the other and we are pushing it along. They are all important and this is especially important because an ambulance or people visiting or wheelchairs coming in or out. I do think we should try and talk to the two schools down the road to see is there any resolution, or can they arrange any method of pick-up. 

The chairperson Cllr John John Fennelly said they would ask the council engineer to liaise with the schools.

