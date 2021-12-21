Big donation to Laois cancer support centre by tractor committee

A Laois group who were unable to hold their annual tractor run last summer due to Covid-19 restrictions, managed to raise a huge sum of money anyway for cancer support.

The Fisherstown Tractor and Truck Run committee presented a tidy €10,000 to the Cuisle Centre in Laois this week.

"Although we didn't get to hold our run as usual in July, the committee have been working away securing donations all year and we're delighted to announce that we are donating €10,000 to a very worthy cause, The Cuisle Centre, Portlaoise," they said.

The Cuisle Cancer Support Centre thanked them for the generous donation.

"We are so grateful to Fisherstown Tractor and Truck Run and John Corcoran Courtwood Dairy Services. This money will go a long way in supporting people affected by cancer in our local community," they said.

John Corcoran is one of the committee members who also went under the razor, raising a second big sum for the Laois centre.

The committee also held a short Christmas Tractor and Truck run last weekend, a sideshoot of a bigger run organised by Mountmellick Macra, also in aid of The Cuisle Centre.