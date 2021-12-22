Laois to get 35 new houses for homeless people with complex needs

There are to be 35 new homes built in Laois for people who are homeless and have complex needs.

The homes are to be provided through the Peter McVerry Trust, a national housing and homeless charity committed to reducing homelessness and the harm caused by substance misuse and social disadvantage.

In all the trust and the Housing Minister have announced 1,319 new homes to be created across Ireland, with 707 in Dublin.

Laois is getting the highest number in the Midland region, with Offaly to receive 15, Westmeath 20 and Longford 7. Neighbouring counties Carlow gets 18, Kilkenny 17, Tipperary 32 and Kildare 37.

Sean Fleming TD Minister of State at the Department of Finance welcomed the news that 35 new homes will be provided in Laois.

"I am pleased to see this housing commitment by the Government in tackling homelessness and look forward to agencies and services working together in this new Housing First Plan.

"The Peter McVerry Trust has been working to create Housing First tenancies in Dublin since 2011 in Dublin. The success rate of the tenancies which have been created to date shows us that it is working and that it should be extended and indeed rolled-out nationwide," he said.

The homes are part of a plan launched by Minister Darragh O’Brien, TD and President of the Irish Council for Social Housing and the CEO of Peter McVerry Trust, Pat Doyle, called the Housing First National Implementation Plan for 2022-2026.

The Housing First Programme is one of the key responses in ending long-term homelessness among those with complex health and mental health needs. It provides the most vulnerable homeless people with a home for life as well as with key wraparound health and social supports.

Partners involved in this programme are; local authorities, the Department of Health, the HSE and the NGO sector, as well as the Probation Service, the Irish Prison Service and the Genio Trust.