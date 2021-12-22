SOSAD Laois 2022 calendars support free mental health counselling

Helen Flynn from Gló Design in the Kyle Shopping Centre.
The Laois public are being invited to buy a designer 2022 calendar and support a mental health charity.
The SOSAD Laois 2022 calendar is on sale in the Kyle shopping centre in Portlaoise.
It was designed free of charge by a young graphic design company, Gló Design also from Portlaoise.
Owners Katie Kindlon and Helen Flynn are also giving their time free, to sell it at the desk all day this Wednesday, December 22.
"We designed these calendars for free featuring local Laois businesses that we have had the pleasure of working with this past year with the hopes to raise as much money as possible for the SOSAD Laois branch," Katie and Helen told the Leinster Express.
"The calendars are €10 but we accept any and all donations," they added.
They can also be bought and donations online here.
Below: a page from the calendar.
