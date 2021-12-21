Search

21 Dec 2021

WATCH: Shave of 'impressive' beard raises huge sum for Laois cancer charity

Shave of 'impressive' beard raises huge sum for Laois cancer charity

John Corcoran before his charity beard shave

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

A Laois man chose a chilly winter to shave off his full beard and hair, and raised a huge amount of money for a Laois cancer charity.

John Corcoran from Courtwood Dairy Services went under the razor in a live video on November 27 at 9pm in the Fishermans Inn in Fisherstown.

It was all to raise money for The Cuisle Centre in Portlaoise, who give support to people in Laois going through cancer.

Watch the videos below showing the progress as John goes bald.

He managed to raise €8,805.50 through public donations.



He presented the proceeds recently to Cuisle Cancer Support Centre board member John Leamy (pictured below).

Courtwood Dairy Services thanked everyone who supported the fundraiser. 

"We would like to say a big "Thank you" for all of your support and generous donations to Johnny's big shave... Together we raised €8805.50 for Cuisle Cancer Support Centre in Portlaoise. Well done to everyone involved," they said.

The Cuisle Centre also thanked him for his great effort, and Fisherstown Tractor and Truck Run, who also handed over a big cheque.

 

"We are so grateful to Fisherstown Tractor and Truck Run and John Corcoran Courtwood Dairy Services. This money will go a long way in supporting people affected by cancer in our local community," the centre said. 

The centre will also benefit from other fundraisers in Laois, including Mountmellick Macra's Christmas Truck and Tractor Run, see photos below. 

The Cuisle Centre, based on the Block Road near Portlaoise hospital, offers a variety of touch/non-touch therapies and nursing information and cancer support programs to patients and their families. All are provided free of charge, funded by the community. See https://cuislecancersupport.com/









