Take a Christmas Day swim in landlocked Laois

Laois may have no coastline but brave souls can still jump in the water for a Christmas Day swim this year.

A Christmas Day Swim complete with lifeguards will take place in Castletown in the River Nore.

The event will happen on Christmas morning, Saturday December 25 from 10am to 11am.

It is organised by Laois man Robert Carroll who was determined that Laois people could have the same chilly dip enjoyed in coastal counties.

"Merry Christmas to all! Many coastal communities in Ireland have a beach swim every Christmas day - Should we miss out on our own local Christmas day swim just because we're not by the sea? Everyone is more than welcome to join us by the weir in Castletown for a festive dip in the Nore," he said.

The event is hosted by the Nore Blueway group & the Castletown Tidy Towns. There will be a qualified Beach & Pool lifeguard present for those who are nervous or hesistant in the water.

However Robert warns that conditions may not be suited for a full swim, only a quick dip.

"People should enter the water, only if they are comfortable but swimming is not recommended if there is a very strong flow or the river is in flood. Hopefully see some of you there - Don't forget a hot flask of tea (or whiskey), a towel / dryrobe and warm clothes," Robert says.

See the event on Facebook here.