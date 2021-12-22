Search

22 Dec 2021

79 houses approved for Laois village despite water and waste concerns

79 houses approved for Laois village despite water and waste concerns

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

Planning approval has been granted to a 79 house development in a rapidly growing Laois village, despite concerns expressed by Irish Water and council water staff about capacity in the system to take extra demand.

Alder Residential Ltd has got the green light this December from Laois County Council to build 79 houses in Killenard, near a luxury hotel and golf resort.

Fifty of the houses are to have four bedrooms, 26 will have three bedrooms and three with two bedrooms. Eight houses will be given to Laois County Council for social tenants as a Part V agreement.

A new vehicular entrance will be made from the L3171 Killenard Road with a separate pedestrian / cycle access also.

Laois to get 35 new houses for homeless people with complex needs

Public realm landscaping including shared public open spaces, public seating, children's play area (200sq m.) and public lighting. Provision of all associated surface water and foul drainage services and connections ancillary to the development, as well as all associated site development works.

A Natura Impact Statement (NIS) accompanied the application.

Irish Water gave no objection but said that the area's water supply would be "very tested" when the development was viewed with several others planned in Killenard.

"Lough (well field) comes under extreme pressure during dry spells, without any excessive drought. An alternative water supply source might be required," Irish Water said.

€1.5million ready to spend in search for new Laois Civil Defence base

Laois County Council's own water department noted that the development would send its waste water into Killenard treatment plant, and there had historically been leaks from the network, requesting assurance that the development would not pose a contamination risk. This assurance was provided.

Some local residents also objected, saying that the village school could not take the extra numbers, and that the cumulative developments were excessive for the size of the village. 

Two other housing developments are in planning stages in Killenard. Midabey Construction Ltd plans 32 houses. That plan was passed by Laois County Council but appealed to An Bord Pleanála with a decision due shortly.

Matt Colgan is seeking permission for 99 new houses, with that application on hold as the council has requested further information. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media