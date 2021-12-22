79 houses approved for Laois village despite water and waste concerns

Planning approval has been granted to a 79 house development in a rapidly growing Laois village, despite concerns expressed by Irish Water and council water staff about capacity in the system to take extra demand.

Alder Residential Ltd has got the green light this December from Laois County Council to build 79 houses in Killenard, near a luxury hotel and golf resort.

Fifty of the houses are to have four bedrooms, 26 will have three bedrooms and three with two bedrooms. Eight houses will be given to Laois County Council for social tenants as a Part V agreement.

A new vehicular entrance will be made from the L3171 Killenard Road with a separate pedestrian / cycle access also.

Public realm landscaping including shared public open spaces, public seating, children's play area (200sq m.) and public lighting. Provision of all associated surface water and foul drainage services and connections ancillary to the development, as well as all associated site development works.

A Natura Impact Statement (NIS) accompanied the application.

Irish Water gave no objection but said that the area's water supply would be "very tested" when the development was viewed with several others planned in Killenard.

"Lough (well field) comes under extreme pressure during dry spells, without any excessive drought. An alternative water supply source might be required," Irish Water said.

Laois County Council's own water department noted that the development would send its waste water into Killenard treatment plant, and there had historically been leaks from the network, requesting assurance that the development would not pose a contamination risk. This assurance was provided.

Some local residents also objected, saying that the village school could not take the extra numbers, and that the cumulative developments were excessive for the size of the village.

Two other housing developments are in planning stages in Killenard. Midabey Construction Ltd plans 32 houses. That plan was passed by Laois County Council but appealed to An Bord Pleanála with a decision due shortly.

Matt Colgan is seeking permission for 99 new houses, with that application on hold as the council has requested further information.