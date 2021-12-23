'No man's land' at unfinished Celtic Tiger estate in Laois

A ‘no man’s land’ derelict site in Borris-in-Ossory is extremely dangerous because a fence has collapsed, a councillor has claimed.

The issue was raised by Cllr Conor Bergin, Fine Gael, at a meeting with council officials in December.

He tabled a motion calling on Laois County Council to erect a new fence between the boundary of the derelict site in the Kyle Manor estate in Borris-In-Ossory and the Rock Road residents.

“This estate was left unfinished a number of years ago and it is extremely dangerous at present as the fence securing the derelict site has collapsed at the rear of a number of private households,” he said.

Cllr Bergin said there were five unfinished housing estates in the village a decade ago with two now completed while work is underway on two others.

He said permission was originally granted for Kyle Manor for a lot of houses just five were built.

“A large portion of the site was left empty. It is like no man’s land,” he said.

The councillor said a wooden fence was erected to separate the new houses from the vacant.

However, the boundary fence with other houses beside the site has collapsed. He said he had seen the situation from the back gardens of houses where young families live.

“It is quite dangerous,” he said.

He said while the vacant sites are privately owned, he said the potential to draw from any bond a builder lodged should be explored to cover the council’s cost of constructing a new fence.

Cllr James Kelly, Independent, supported his colleague. He wanted to know who is responsible for leaving the site as it is.

Ms. Angela McEvoy, A/Director of Services, replied in writing to Cllr Bergin.

“We are currently awaiting the return of quotations for the provision of the fence and should be in a position to provide same early in the New Year,” he said.

Cllr Bergin welcomed this commitment.