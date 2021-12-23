Search

23 Dec 2021

'No man's land' at unfinished Celtic Tiger estate in Laois

'No man's land' at unfinished Celtic Tiger estate in Laois

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A ‘no man’s land’ derelict site in Borris-in-Ossory is extremely dangerous because a fence has collapsed, a councillor has claimed.

The issue was raised by Cllr Conor Bergin, Fine Gael, at a meeting with council officials in December.

He tabled a motion calling on Laois County Council to erect a new fence between the boundary of the derelict site in the Kyle Manor estate in Borris-In-Ossory and the Rock Road residents. 

“This estate was left unfinished a number of years ago and it is extremely dangerous at present as the fence securing the derelict site has collapsed at the rear of a number of private households,” he said.

Cllr Bergin said there were five unfinished housing estates in the village a decade ago with two now completed while work is underway on two others.

He said permission was originally granted for Kyle Manor for a lot of houses just five were built. 

“A large portion of the site was left empty. It is like no man’s land,” he said.

The councillor said a wooden fence was erected to separate the new houses from the vacant.

However, the boundary fence with other houses beside the site has collapsed. He said he had seen the situation from the back gardens of houses where young families live.

“It is quite dangerous,” he said.

He said while the vacant sites are privately owned, he said the potential to draw from any bond a builder lodged should be explored to cover the council’s cost of constructing a new fence.

Cllr James Kelly, Independent, supported his colleague. He wanted to know who is responsible for leaving the site as it is. 

Ms. Angela McEvoy, A/Director of Services, replied in writing to Cllr Bergin.

“We are currently awaiting the return of quotations for the provision of the fence and should be in a position to provide same early in the New Year,” he said.

Cllr Bergin welcomed this commitment.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media