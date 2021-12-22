Search

22 Dec 2021

Laois County Council forcing the buy back of former council houses

Laois County Council forcing the buy back of former council houses

Houses that are subject to the CPO

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois County County Council has sought the green light to buy back houses in Portlaoise and Mountmellick which it once owned.

The local authority has applied to An Bord Pleanála to buy two neighbouring detached cottages in Mountmelick and one terraced house in Portlaoise.

The council applied on December 10 to purchase 1 Emmett Terrace through a Compulsory Purchase Order under the Compulsory Acquisition Housing Act. The owner or reputed owner is, according to the council John Dunne, of 1 Emmett Terrace.

The local authority applied under the same procedure to acquire the adjoining 2 Emmett Terrace also in Mountmellick. The council says the owner or reputed owners are Bobby Hanley and Teresa Corcoran of 2 Emmett Terrace.

The third application relates to CPO for 129 St Brigid's Place, Portlaoise which is a terraced two storey property. The council's published documents say the property is owned or reputedly owned by Patrick Noel and Alice Sweeney also of 129 St Brigid's Place.

All three cases are due to be decided by May 19, 2022.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media