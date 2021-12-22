Laois County Council forcing the buy back of former council houses

Houses that are subject to the CPO
Laois County County Council has sought the green light to buy back houses in Portlaoise and Mountmellick which it once owned.
The local authority has applied to An Bord Pleanála to buy two neighbouring detached cottages in Mountmelick and one terraced house in Portlaoise.
The council applied on December 10 to purchase 1 Emmett Terrace through a Compulsory Purchase Order under the Compulsory Acquisition Housing Act. The owner or reputed owner is, according to the council John Dunne, of 1 Emmett Terrace.
The local authority applied under the same procedure to acquire the adjoining 2 Emmett Terrace also in Mountmellick. The council says the owner or reputed owners are Bobby Hanley and Teresa Corcoran of 2 Emmett Terrace.
The third application relates to CPO for 129 St Brigid's Place, Portlaoise which is a terraced two storey property. The council's published documents say the property is owned or reputedly owned by Patrick Noel and Alice Sweeney also of 129 St Brigid's Place.
All three cases are due to be decided by May 19, 2022.
