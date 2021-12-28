2021 REWIND: Abbeyleix is crowned Tidiest Small Town

Abbeyleix Tidy Towns committee leaders were overjoyed at having been finally crowned Ireland's Tidiest Small Town.

The town was just “pipped at the post” for the overall award won by Ennis, only one point away.

The committee chairman Robbie Quinn and secretary Mary White spoke to the Leinster Express just after they accepted the trophy at the national awards ceremony in the RDS last Friday, November 12.

“We were just one point behind the winner, at 354. We didn't know until we read the results book. Somebody said to us we were just pipped at the post. We will put that little bit more in next year and push on to win this for the county,” Robbie said.

Abbeyleix was awarded an amazing five prizes including the Tidiest Small Town title.

They also won the Climate Action award, the All Ireland Pollinator Plan county award, the Laois Gold Medal for the sixth year in a row, and the Regional Midland award.

“It's absolutely brilliant to win. It in recognition of all the hard work that goes on in the town, not just by the committee. This is the result of 30 years of hard work, starting with Mary's husband Reggie who worked tirelessly and laid the foundation. Our committee actually goes back 60 years, forming after the competition was begun.

“This award is for the businesses and the community and all the hard working volunteers. It's for Laois in general, it puts us all on the map,” Robbie said.

Mary said that the standard in their town never slipped during the pandemic, all down to community buy in. “It's brilliant. I can't give enough credit to the local businesses. Even during the lockdowns they never let the standard drop. We couldn't celebrate Daffodil Day this year so they turned the town yellow with window displays. It shows huge commitment,” she said.

It takes far more than picking up litter and sweeping streets to win, with 6,500 trees planted in the town in the past year across three woodland projects alone. There's also lots of paper work and plans to be done, mainly on environmental issues.

“We did a climate action plan for six months in lockdown and that was very topical. We worked on a sustainable energy plan and we created a NeighbourWood. We never had such a busy year,” Mary said. “It's also down to the volunteers doing a weekly cleanup every Tuesday night, and others who come out at 5am.

“We have huge buy in from the community, it kept people's spirits up during covid.

“While it is hard work, there is great fun to be got in volunteering. And it's very rewarding to see these accolades come to our town. It's a great acknowledgement of the town itself,” Mary said.

The Abbeyleix Tidy Towns committee is a big one compared to the size of their town, with some 20 core members. “We got new people during the lockdowns. An active member encouraged more people to come out and help,” Mary said.

Robbie notes that Portlaoise won a Silver and Ballinakill the Best Endeavour Award, with Castletown and Ballacolla also award winners this year .

“A lot of Laois towns are all knocking on the door. This is a vote of confidence in the county and our vibrant communities and Tidy Towns groups,” said Robbie.

They especially thank Laois County Council for their support, in particular environment staff Siobhán Duff and Suzanne Dempsey.

“They set up a Laois Tidy Towns whatsapp group in lockdown to share information among all the committees and it was absolutely brilliant,” Mary said.

Cllr John Joe Fennelly was also thanked for his help with refreshments after cleanups over the year.

“He is our vice chairman and we want to thank him for all the choc ices. All the local clubs too paid their part, the GAA, the tennis, the soccer, everyone plays their part,” said Robbie.

Living in one of the prettiest architecturally planned towns in Ireland certainly helps too they agree.

“We have a great canvas to work with. The De Vesci family left us with a great legacy. We also put in an architectural conservation plan to preserve the town, and we try to make a submission to every county development plan.

“The report also acknowledges that we are trying to become a cycling and walking centred town, to get people out of the cars and lorries,” Robbie added.

The committee set up their own website showing the extent of their efforts, with lots of advice for other groups, at www.abbeyleixtidytowns.net

They have also drawn up a five year action plan to improve further and continue their winning ways up to 2024.

The ceremony in the RDS was restricted to just two representatives so celebrations followed for the entire committee last weekend, when they gathered at Heritage House on Saturday, November 13.

The national achievement by Abbeyleix in Laois of winning the Irish Tidiest Small Town award has been warmly praised by the Laois County Council chief executive John Mulholland.

“There are few words to describe the extent and nature of this outstanding accolade. It’s simply brilliant for Laois,” Mr Mulholland told the Leinster Express. He notes how it follows on the recent win by Portlaoise as Ireland's cleanest town in the Irish Business Against Litter survey.

“No sooner has the ticker tape hit the ground following the recent outstanding achievement of Portlaoise than we have cause to celebrate the feats of yet another local community in Laois.

“The Tidy Towns group in Abbeyleix has shown, yet again, what can be achieved through hard work, determination, good planning and imagination in fending off stiff competition from all over the country,” Mr Mulholland said.

He notes that Abbeyleix at 354 points was just one point behind Ennis who won the over all title this year of Ireland's Tidiest Town. “Not alone has the title of Ireland’s Tidiest Small town been secured but to be within a solitary point, a whisker, of capturing the outright national award took some effort.

“We in Laois County Council are overjoyed and immensely proud to be associated with the fantastic group of volunteers in Abbeyleix.

“It’s a remarkable and well-earned achievement that should be celebrated across the county. Congratulations Abbeyleix. Maith sibh go léir,” the Laois CEO said. The Tidy Towns judges had noted the good relationship between the Abbeyleix committee and the local authority. You enjoy excellent working relationships with Laois County Council and many other bodies and organisations and have a strong representation on the public participation network,” the judges said.

Laois came 16th out of the 26 counties for the amount of overall marks achieved in 2021. Abbeyleix Tidy Towns won not just a trophy but a €5,000 award for achieving the title of Ireland's Tidiest Small town.