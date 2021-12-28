Death Notices for Laois - Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Anne Gilligan - Emo

The death took place on Sunday, December 26 of Anne Gilligan (née Thompson) of Coolbanagher, Emo and late of The Harrow, Ballyfin.

Peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Sadly missed by her loving sons Martin, Michael and Desmond, daughter Shirley, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Burke’s Funeral Home Mountrath, on Thursday evening from 7pm, with Rosary at 8pm, (to keep everyone safe, please continue to adhere to social distancing, wear a face covering and refrain from handshaking and hugging). Removal on Friday morning to St. Fintan’s Church Ballyfin, for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by Burial in St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Ballyfin.

Please observe government Covid guidelines and observe social distancing.



Willie Moore - Stradbally

The death took place on Sunday, December 26 of Willie Moore of Charter Road, Stradbally.



Peacefully in the company of his devoted family. Loving husband of Dora and adored father of Tara and son-in-law Damien. Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Bridie Moore, also his sisters Breda and Mag. Sadly missed by his brother Pat, his sister Kathleen (Ward) brothers in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his daughter and son in law's residence Tara and Damien, Grange, Stradbally, until removal on Thursday at 1pm to arrive at The Sacred Heart Church Stradbally for 2pm Requiem Mass. Funeral cortège will travel via Corrig and Charter Road on the way to the church. Interment to follow in Oakvale Cemetery.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings mask wearing and social distancing required to keep everyone safe. Sympathisers are welcome to stand along the route to the church and cemetery or in the precincts of the cemetery grounds.

Abraham John Kavanagh - Ballybrophy

The death took place on Saturday, December 25 of Abraham John (Abe) Kavanagh of Ballymeelish, Ballybrophy.



Suddenly at his residence on Christmas day. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Helen, sons John and his wife Niamh, Colm and his partner Mary, David and his partner Emily, daughters Sarah and her fiance Kieran, Alison and her partner J.P., grandsons A.J., Dylan, Cillian and Alfie, mother in law Lily, brothers in law and the extended Sheeran family, cousins, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

House strictly private please - due to Covid 19 restrictions and to keep everyone safe.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Ellen Jane Wilkinson - Emo

The death took place on Friday, December 24 of Ellen Jane ( Nellie) Wilkinson (née Oakes) of Cappakeel, Emo.



Loving wife of the late Herbie, mother and friend to William and George. She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters-in-law Sylvia and Valerie, grandchildren James and his wife Rowena, Robert, Susan, Graham, Eric, Albert and Harriet, great-grandchildren George and Olivia, nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral Service in St John's Church, Coolbanagher at 2.30pm on Tuesday followed by burial in adjoining churchyard. House Strictly Private.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings the capacity in the church is limited. Mask wearing and social distancing required to keep everyone safe.

Sean Cain - Portlaoise and Mountmellick

The death took place on Saturday, December 25 of Sean Cain of of Glenbarrow, Ballyfin Rd, Portlaoise and formerly of Knightstown, Mountmellick.

Peacefully, at Midlands Regional Portlaoise on 25th December. Predeceased by his wife Mary.

Dearly beloved Father to his son Sean and daughter in law Vicky, cherished grandfather to Evan and Robyn.

Reposing at Moloneys Funeral Home Mountmellick on Wednesday from 5pm. Recital of The Rosary at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in SS Peter and Pauls Church Portlaoise. Cremation Service afterwards at 2pm in Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Please adhere to all Covid-19 guidelines.

Paddy Lee - The Rock

The death took place on Saturday, December 25 of Paddy Lee of The Rock, Mountmellick.



Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at St. Brigid's Shaen, surrounded by his loving family.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bee, his son Patrick and his partner Mary, his daughters Elaine and her husband James Murphy, Linda and her husband David Conroy, Lorna and her husband Michael Burke, Anita and her husband Denis O’Mara and Nicola, his grandchildren Chantelle, Brendan, Katie, Eve, Michael, Kayley, Anthony, Robyn and Sean and his great-grandson Layne, his nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St Joseph's Church, Mountmellick. Burial after in St.Joseph's Cemetery. Paddy's Funeral Mass can be live streamed on https://www.mountmellickparish.ie/

Due to Covid-19 guidelines, social distancing must apply and face coverings must be worn.

Edward Mulhall - Emo

The death took place on Saturday, December 25 of Edward Mulhall of Morette, Emo.



Peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny.

Sadly missed by his brother Shay, sister-in-law Catherine, nieces and nephews, James, Rachel, Suzanne and Philip as well as great nieces and nephews.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick, on Monday from 12pm to 3pm. Funeral arriving St Paul's Church, Emo, for 12 noon requiem Mass on Tuesday, via his home. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to the current Covid-19 guidelines, face coverings must be worn and social distance adhered to.

Rory Culliton - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, December 23 of Rory Culliton of Glenlahan, Stradbally Rd, Portlaoise.

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his darling wife Mary, his son Ross and partner Marie, his daughter Jill and her partner Jimmy and his son Steven and his wife Zara.

Much loved by his sister Ann, his brother David and their families. Pre-deceased by his brother Paul. Sadly missed by his sisters in law, brothers in law and their families, his godchildren (Rozamond and Aoife) and his many friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home on Monday from 6.30pm until 8pm. Removal on Tuesday to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's Church, for 12 noon requiem Mass which may be viewed online at https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/. Cremation will follow afterwards. Please observe government Covid guidelines and observe social distancing.