Search

29 Dec 2021

Parking situation 'bedlam' at Laois Slieve Bloom visitor attraction

Parking situation 'bedlam' at Laois Slieve Bloom visitor attraction

Image of cars driving and parked on the road to Glenbarrow Waterfall in the Slieve Bloom mountains on December 28

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

Local people are describing as "bedlam" the parking situation in the Slieve Bloom mountains all this week.

Cars have blocked the road for emergency services, on the approach to the popular visitor destination, Glenbarrow Waterfalls.

Laois Civil Defence is supporting locals and urging drivers to be "mindful".

The falls have a small carpark and are set to get a Laois County Council overflow carpark in 2022 to cope with increased usage, but the situation this Christmas for residents remains serious.

The Glenbarrow Residents Group shared these photographs of cars parked along their road, reporting "chaos" every day since St Stephen's Day as walkers get outdoors.

"Bedlam in Glenbarrow! Overtaking bays used as carparking spots causing access problems no access for emergency services," they reported.

2021 REWIND: Triumphant return of the Portlaoise Plane

They say that a bin lorry had to drive in reverse back out to the crossroads.

"Bin lorry stuck yesterday had to reverse to crossroads causing a dangerous situation for cars and pedestrians all because somebody didn't care.

"Day 2 of Chaos in Glenbarrow caused by careless parking. Please don't park in the overtaking bays and please don't block gateways and don't obstruct access for other road users, and everyone can enjoy there day.

"Day 3 Carpark full! Lane is chaotic, no access for emergency services again," the group reported on Tuesday. 

Laois Civil Defence say that they frequently are called to the area for mountain rescues.

"Laois Civil Defence crews along with other emergency response agencies frequently get calls to the Glenbarrow area. We would ask anyone visiting the area to be mindful where they park as obstructions can hinder teams responding to an emergency."

IN PICTURES: Portlaoise Athletic club raise 2,200 euro for Cuisle Centre

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media