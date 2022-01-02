Survey attempt to fix flooding in Laois village

A survey is to be carried out in Rosenallis to find out how to fix a flooding problem at Clonduff, according to Laois County Council.
Cllr Seamus McDonald, Fianna Fáil, raised the issue with council officials in December where he said it is an ongoing issue adding that the road ‘floods most of the time’ in winter.
Mr. Edmond Kenny, Area Engineer replied that the local authority would undertake a level survey at this location to identify a suitable outfall to relieve this flooding problem.
The issue was raised at the December meeting of the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District.
