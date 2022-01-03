Cyclist remains critical after accident on Laois road

A man in his 60s remains in a critical but stable condition in Beaumont Hospital after he was involved in an accident while out cycling last week.

The accident occured on the Ballyfin road at Pallas around 7pm on Thursday, December 30 when the local man was knocked off his bike by a vehicle.

He suffered head injuries. Gardai described the incident as serious.

The road was closed to allow an investigation take place and was reoponed early on New Year's Eve morning.

The man was first taken to the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise where he was stabalised before being transferred to Beaumont Hospital for specialist care.

The driver of the vehicle which collided with the cyclist was not injured but is said to have been badly shaken by the shock of what happened.

Gardaí have appealed to anybody who may be able to help them with the investigation into the accident to contact them at Portlaoise Garda Station at 057 8674100.