06 Jan 2022

Important Laois council meeting postponed due to family funeral

Laois County Council County Hall in Portlaoise.

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

An important Laois council meeting held this Thursday morning to decide the future of the county, has been adjourned for another day, as it clashed with a family funeral of a councillor.

At the same time as the online meeting, Fianna Fáil Cllr Padraig Fleming was attending the funeral of his sister Ann Fleming. Minister of State Sean Fleming is also a brother of the late Ms Fleming.

Councillors all expressed condolences to the Fleming family and agreed that adjourning the meeting was the right decision.

However they had a hard time agreeing another date when all were free to discuss and adopt the new Laois County Development Plan 2021-2027, taking ten minutes of proposing and rejecting dates before finally agreeing on Tuesday, January 25.

Cllr James Kelly said "you'd have a better chance of winning the €19 million in the Lotto than getting this meeting organised".

The plan by law must be adopted within two years of notice first being given, which would mean by next Wednesday January 12.

However given Covid, the CEO of Laois County Council John Mulholland said given "exceptional circumstances" including Covid delays this year, he did not think that adjourning the meeting and adopting the plan after that date "can be legally challenged".

Mr Mulholland also expressed his condolences to the Fleming family.

FF Cllr John Joe Fennelly thanked his colleagues for their co-operation.

"It is a very sad time for the Fleming family. I know people would probably like to get this meeting over with today but I think it is the right decision," he said.

The Cathaoirleach Cllr Conor Bergin also passed on condolences on behalf of councillors.

"It is a very difficult time, particularly at the moment, our thoughts are with them. I thank members for their co-operation," he said. 

Ann Fleming from The Swan, Wolfhill, died peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff at Peamount Health Care, Newcastle, Co. Dublin, formerly in the care of The Sisters of Charity, Navan Road, Dublin.

She was predeceased by her father and mother John and Peg. Deeply regretted by her brothers and sisters Mary, Lazerian, Jim, Padraig, Leo, Margaret, Seán, Brendan and Joseph, relatives and friends.

Removal is from Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy at 12.15pm on Thursday afternoon, January 6, to arrive at St Mary's Church, Wolfhill, for Requiem Mass at 1pm. The Mass will be livestreamed, on ballyadamsparish. Burial afterwards in Clogh Cemetery.

