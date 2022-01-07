Jackpot winner announced in Portlaoise Parish Lotto

A Portlaoise couple is having a great start to 2022, after scooping the jackpot in the Portlaoise Parish Lotto.
The €16,000 jackpot has just been won by Teresa and Tommy Timmons.
The numbers for the January 6 draw were 5, 10, 15 and 23.
There were 26 Match 3 winners who share in a €1,000 prize taking €39 each.
Full list of winners below story.
Watch the draw taking place below with Parish Priest Monsignor John Byrne.
"Congratulations to Tom and Teresa winning €16,000," he said.
Next week's Portlaoise Parish Lotto Jackpot reverts to €10,000.
The public can play via the parish website here.
