Prize offered for Laois Operation Transformation 5km walk

RTÉ One's Operation Transformation is back on our televisions this week.
Five new leaders will be guided along their health journey by experts including Portarlington's Dr Sumi Dunne GP and Dr Eddie Murphy psychologist.
Laois people are being invited to take part in one of the nationwide 5km walks, with the chance of winning a €50 prize.
Laois Sports Partnership will host a walk in the beautiful grounds of Emo Court on Sunday, January 16 at 11am.
Walkers must register beforehand online and they will be entered into a draw to win a €50 ONE4ALL Voucher.
The family-friendly walk is through the grounds of Emo Court, based from Emo Community Centre.
All ages welcome but buggies may have to go over rough terrain. Walkers are asked to please dress for the weather (cold/wet), wear suitable footwear and bring a drink of water.
For any additional info or queries, email info@laoissports.ie.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.