WATCH: Amazing poem that will make you proud to be from Laois

A new poem and video has emerged that celebrates Laois, its history and mythology and female empowerment.

Inspired by the history, mythology and beauty of Laois, Portlaoise-based poet Laura Murphy has composed an evocative tribute to her county.

In collaboration with four Laois-based artists, her poem has been set to a haunting soundscape and is complimented by cinematic scenes of the local landscape.

It was filmed in Portlaoise, Slieve Bloom Mountains, Rock of Dunamase and Oughaval Woods, Stradbally.

Laura has explained her inspiration, and dedicated the production to her dad, prison officer Joe Murphy.

"Inspired by the history, mythology and beauty of Laois, 4 other Laois-based artists and myself have created this tribute to the county.

"I’ve spent a lot of my life being reminded that the best things about Laois are either the prison or the road out of it. Like everywhere, Laois has its bad points, but there is also incredible history, beauty and magic about the place.

"Legend holds that Fionn Mac Cumhaill never died. He sleeps and will awake again at a time of Ireland’s great need. Fionn’s archetypal energies of wisdom, purity, courage and truth are needed now more than ever.

"This poem is an ode to the awakening of these qualities in our own hearts and a reminder that Fionn was a proud Laois man.

The poem was inspired by the Rock of Dunamase where my connection to this place awakened something primal in me; A visceral reclamation of all that was lost through patriarchy, colonial and religious conquest, as Síle-na-Gig replaces a shamed biblical Eve.

"The energy of Dunamase sparked an ancient remembrance of the power of the Feminine spirit which is needed now more than ever to bring balance to our world and to re-establish a more reverent connection with nature," Laura said.

Supported by Creative Ireland Laois as part of the Creative Ireland Programme (2017-2022) in partnership with Laois County Council.

Poet & Performance: Laura Murphy. Director & Cinematographer: Terry Byrne. Producer: Sandy Middleton. Bodhrán & Music Arrangement: Dale McKay. Vocals: Roo Elizabeth.