Job vacancies at new reconstructed Portlaoise supermarket

The construction site of Lidl Portlaoise. Photo: Lynda Kiernan
New jobs are being advertised for a Portlaoise supermarket that is being demolished and rebuilt.
Lidl Ireland Ltd is seeking permanent flexible Customer Assistants at its new Portlaoise store.
The conditions offered by the Germany founded low price supermarket chain include a wage of €12.30 per hour rising to €14.30.
Additional supplements are paid for working on unsociable hours, including a 100% supplement for bank holidays, with a company pension after one year, 20 days holidays, Bike to Work scheme, Maternity & Paternity Leave top up and career advancement prospects.
The Portlaoise store closed last October for demolition, and work is underway on a new larger €9 million shop, due to open in April.
It will employ an extra seven people adding to a staff of 27. Details are on the Lidl.ie website.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.