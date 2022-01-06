Search

06 Jan 2022

Job vacancies at new reconstructed Portlaoise supermarket

The construction site of Lidl Portlaoise. Photo: Lynda Kiernan

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

New jobs are being advertised for a Portlaoise supermarket that is being demolished and rebuilt.

Lidl Ireland Ltd is seeking permanent flexible Customer Assistants at its new Portlaoise store.

The conditions offered by the Germany founded low price supermarket chain include a wage of €12.30 per hour rising to €14.30.

Additional supplements are paid for working on unsociable hours, including a 100% supplement for bank holidays, with a company pension after one year, 20 days holidays, Bike to Work scheme, Maternity & Paternity Leave top up and career advancement prospects.

The Portlaoise store closed last October for demolition, and work is underway on a new larger €9 million shop, due to open in April. 

It will employ an extra seven people adding to a staff of 27. Details are on the Lidl.ie website.

